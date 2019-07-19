Brandon Routh to portray Superman again in 'Arrowverse' event

Tyler Hoechlin arrives for the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2015. File Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

Brandon Routh will appear as Superman once again in a new DC crossover event that will also feature Tyler Hoechlin as the Man of Steel. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Brandon Routh is set to portray Superman once again in a DC Comics crossover event coming to The CW.

Routh famously appeared as the Man of Steel in 2006 film Superman Returns. He currently stars as DC hero The Atom on Legends of Tomorrow.

The crossover event titled Crisis on Infinite Earths, will bring together The CW's Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. The shows are known collectively as the Arrowverse.

Tyler Hoechlin, who has a recurring role on Supergirl as Superman, will also be appearing as the superhero during the crossover.

Crisis on Infinite Earths shares the same name with a 1980s comic book series by writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Perez. The comic eliminated DC's multiverse where multiple versions of Earth could exist containing different versions of Superman.

Three episodes of the crossover will air in December, with the final two installments coming in January.

Routh will also be featured as The Atom during the event.