Ted Danson to star in NBC's new Tina Fey-Robert Carlock sitcom

Married stars Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen attend the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actress Tina Fey arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in 2019. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Ted Danson has signed on for the lead role for a new NBC sitcom. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Cheers and Becker alum Ted Danson has signed on to star in a new, as-yet-untitled sitcom created by writer-producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, NBC announced Thursday.

Danson will play a wealthy businessman who unexpectedly becomes the mayor of Los Angeles.

Fey and Carlock previously worked together on the Netflix sitcom Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which recently wrapped its fourth and final season. An interactive special is expected to stream next year.

Before Kimmy, Fey and Carlock together produced the NBC sitcom 30 Rock, in which Fey starred.

NBC recently confirmed it canceled Danson's latest show, The Good Place, after four seasons.

"We are thrilled to be back home at NBC and writing for one of the network's greatest stars of all time, Mary Steenburgen's husband, Ted," Fey and Carlock joked in a press release.