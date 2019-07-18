Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for July 18: Vin Diesel, Kristen Bell
Blue Ivy joins Beyonce in 'Spirit' music video
Famous birthdays for July 17: Camilla Parker Bowles, Billie Lourd
'Hustlers': Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu play strippers in first trailer
Awkwafina 'connected' with dramatic role in 'The Farewell': 'I felt her pain'

Photo Gallery

 
Celebrities get silly on the red carpet

Latest News

Protesters clash with police in rally against Puerto Rico leader
Emily Deschanel tells Seth Meyers about 'raw and gritty' role on 'Animal Kingdom'
Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore nets blind back-heel flick vs. Red Bulls
Seattle Sounders start 8-year-old cancer patient as goalie
Chris Paddack loses no-hitter in eighth, Padres beat Marlins
 
Back to Article
/