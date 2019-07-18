July 18 (UPI) -- Cardi B and her husband Offset of Migos fame played a round of New Lyrics for Old People on Jimmy Kimmel Live using their song "Clout."

The rappers recited the lyrics to "Clout" Wednesday, taking breaks in between for Kimmel to explain the meaning behind any slang terms used.

"Get the whip, put it up for my seeds/ No cure for the IG disease," Offset rapped.

Kimmel told the audience that Offset meant, "I'm saving my money for my children and I love Instagram, a lot."

"They know I'm the bomb, they ticking my off/ Saying anything to get a response," Cardi B rapped.

Kimmel said Cardi meant, "They're aware of her talent and they're just trying to get a rise out of her."

The late night host suggested he should be featured on the duo's next song and Cardi B agreed.

Cardi B will make her film debut in Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julie Stiles and Lizzo.

The film, which follows the true story about of group of strippers who team up to scam their Wall Street clients, is set to arrive in theaters on Sept. 13.