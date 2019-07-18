Alicia Keys working with Benj Pasek, Justin Paul on musical Showtime drama

Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys performs onstage during Pride Live's 2019 Stonewall Day to commemorate 50 years since the Stonewall riots during LGBT Pride Month on June 28 in New York City. Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Singer Alicia Keys is working with the songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul on an as-yet-untitled musical family drama series for Showtime.

Pasek and Paul are known for their work on the films La La Land and The Greatest Showman, as well as the Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen.

In addition to producing the Showtime series with Keys, Pasek and Paul will also contribute music to the project, which follows "a mystery uncovered by a young musician who moves back to her childhood home," a press release from the cable network said.

Kyle Jarrow -- whose credits include The SpongeBob Musical -- will write and executive produce, along with Marc Platt, Adam Siegel and R.J. Cutler.

"We have always been intrigued by the prospect of doing a Showtime musical series, but only if the songs could add to the depth and complexity of a great character drama," Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime Networks, said in a statement. "Nobody does that better than Pasek and Paul and Marc Platt... so when they came to us along with a global superstar like Alicia, a talented writer like Kyle, and excellent producers like Adam and R.J., we were all in."