July 17 (UPI) -- Former Prison Break star Paul Adelstein is joining the cast of Chicago P.D.

TV Line confirmed Wednesday the 50-year-old actor will appear in Season 7 following John C. McGinley and Jon Seda's exits in the Season 6 finale.

Adelstein will have a recurring role as interim superintendent Jason Crawford. His character replaces Brian Kelton (McGinley), who was murdered in the final episode of Season 6.

Adelstein shared a photo of himself in costume Tuesday on Instagram.

"When your hometown calls... @nbcchicagopd," he captioned the post.

Chicago P.D. stars Jason Beghe as Det. Henry "Hank" Voight, Jesse Lee Soffer as Det. Jay Halstead, Patrick John Flueger as officer Adam Ruzek and Marina Squerciati as officer Kim Burgess. The series will premiere its seventh season Sept. 25.

Adelstein is known for playing Paul Kellerman on Prison Break and Cooper Freedman on Private Practice. He also appeared on Scandal, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.