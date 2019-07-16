Watch live: Emmy Award nominations

July 16 (UPI) -- Community alum Ken Jeong and The Good Place star D'Arcy Carden are scheduled to read aloud the names of nominees for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Tuesday,

The announcement is to take place at 11:30 a.m. ET at the Wolf Theatre located at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center in Hollywood.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on Emmys.com and YouTube.

Winners will be announced at a gala at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 22.

Fox is slated to air the Emmy Awards show, which celebrates excellence in television.