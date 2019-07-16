Thomas Lennon creates, plans to star in 'Winos' sitcom

Actor and writer Thomas Lennon is working on a new workplace comedy called "Winos." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Reno 911 and The Odd Couple star Thomas Lennon created and is set to star in Winos, a workplace comedy for the streaming service Qubi.

"After failing spectacularly in Silicon Valley, a misguided entrepreneur moves one valley over into wine country and tries to turn a run-down vineyard into a success," a synopsis said. "Winos follows the antics of this rag-tag group of employees who have no business running a winery."

No other casting has been announced yet.

"I really love this project!" Lennon tweeted, along with the link to a news report about the show.

Quibi also recently announced its plans for a contemporary series based on the football film, Varsity Blues.

Liam Hemsworth is separately working on a new, as-yet-untitled, action thriller for the streaming service.