July 16 (UPI) -- Oliver Jackson-Cohen is set to star in Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Jackson-Cohen will share the screen with the previously announced Victoria Pedretti, Jackson-Cohen's co-star from The Haunting of Hill House.

"He will play Peter, a resident of Bly Manor, who makes life very difficult for everyone who lives there," Netflix tweeted.

Hill House and Bly Manor are part of an anthology for the streaming service and loosely inspired on literary works.

Hill House is an adaptation of a Shirley Jackson's novella and Bly Manor is based on the tales of Henry James.

Jackson-Cohen also recently landed the lead role in The Invisible Man.