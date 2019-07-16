Hannah Brown, Luke Parker clash on Twitter over 'Bachelorette' drama

July 16 (UPI) --

Hannah Brown and Luke Parker clashed on Twitter following their drama during Monday's episode of The Bachelorette.

The pair argued in a series of tweets Monday night after fighting about pre-marital sex on the ABC reality series.

Brown sent Parker home after he told her he expects her to wait to have sex until marriage. Brown told Parker she can make her own decisions and that she already had sex with Peter Weber twice in a windmill.

"It hurt my heart that @alabamahannah felt I was shaming her," Parker wrote on Instagram. "In our conversation my heart was never to judge or condemn Hannah. I was simply making a decision for myself on what I expected in our relationship."

Parker then addressed Brown on Twitter.

"@AlabamaHannah The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response, I'm weeping at mine and you're laughing at yours," he wrote. "All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us."

Brown responded by questioning Parker's judgement.

"@luke_parker777 time and time again jesus loved and ate with 'sinners' who laughed. and time and time again he rebuked 'saints' that judged. where do you fall Luke? #TheBachelorette," she tweeted.

Parker replied by saying sin is not "a laughing matter." Brown said she never said it was funny and that she didn't want to be "lectured" by Parker.

"@luke_parker777 the devil wants to shame sin. God dealt with shame when he dealt with sin, so i will not allow someone who comes in the name of God to bring me something that God has taken off me," Brown wrote.

Parker's elimination leaves Brown with Weber and Jed Wyatt going into the Season 15 finale, which airs Monday.