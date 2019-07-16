Author Lee Child attends the world premiere of "Jack Reacher" in London on December 10, 2012. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Actor Tom Cruise attends the premiere for the film "Jack Reacher" in Tokyo on January 9, 2013. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Author Lee Child has announced that he is working with Amazon on a series based on his Jack Reacher crime thriller novels.

"Breaking NEWS!! 'Scorpion' creator Nick Santora will adapt the best-selling novels by Lee Child for a potentially huge franchise for the tech giant's Prime Video platform.#JackReacher," Child tweeted.

No casting has been announced yet.

Tom Cruise played the titular former U.S. Army Military Police Corps officer in 2012's Jack Reacher and the 2016 sequel Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

Santora's credits include The Sopranos, Law & Order and Prison Break.

Amazon recently renewed Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan -- which is also based on series of popular novels -- for a third season.