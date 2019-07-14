Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for July 14: Dan Reynolds, Jane Lynch
Christoph Waltz to play Blofeld again in Bond 25
Colin O'Donoghue replacing Joe Dempsie in Nat Geo's 'Right Stuff'
Chris Brown's 'Indigo' tops the U.S. album chart
'Everwood,' 'Star Trek' alum Stephanie Niznik dead at 52

Photo Gallery

 
Celebrities get silly on the red carpet

Latest News

Longmire Days fan fest to kick off on Thursday in Wyoming
Trump calls for 4 congresswomen to go back to 'broken' places they came from
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' tops the North American box office with $45.3M
U.S. officials: ICE raids on 2,000 undocumented immigrants underway
North Koreans discover fossils from late Stone Age, state media says
 
Back to Article
/