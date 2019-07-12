Netflix's 'Mindhunter' Season 2 to arrive in August

"Mindhunter" star Jonathan Groff. Season 2 of the series will premiere in August. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Netflix's crime drama Mindhunter will be returning to the streaming service with Season 2 on Aug. 16.

Netflix confirmed the premiere date on Friday after executive producer and director David Fincher made the announcement while appearing on KCRW's podcast The Treatment.

Mindhunter, which was launched in October 2017, stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as two FBI agents in the late 1970s who seek to find out what makes a serial killer tick by interviewing deadly criminals. The aim of the endeavor is to learn how to solve new murder cases and how to best teach law enforcement officers about dealing with serial killers.

The second season will take place between 1979 and 1981 and focus on the Atlanta child murders where at least 28 people were thought to have been murdered.

Charlize Theron also serves as an executive producer. The series is adapted from the Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas book Mindhunter: Inside FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit. Anna Torv and Hannah Gross also star.

Netflix renewed the show for a second season in November 2017.