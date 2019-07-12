July 12 (UPI) -- Jersey Shore's Pauly D said co-star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is "doing really well" in prison.

"He's happy, positive. He's just so happy to get it over with and he just wants to come out," Pauly D said Thursday on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Sorrentino sees his wife, Lauren Pesce, often and "he's almost done."

Sorrentino was charged with tax evasion in April 2017 and was sentenced to eight months in prison. The reality star, who pleaded guilty, began his sentence in January.

Pauly D also said he saw Fyre Festival co-founder Billy McFarland during his visit. Sorrentino has befriended him in prison.

Pauly D, Sorrentino, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Jenni 'JWOWW' Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro returned to MTV in 2018 with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The series was renewed for a third season in December.