Courteney Cox will play Brittany Wagner in a scripted show based on the Netflix docuseries "Last Chance U." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Courteney Cox will star in a new series based on the Netflix docuseries Last Chance U.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed Thursday the 55-year-old actress will star in and executive produce the new scripted show for Spectrum Originals.

Deadline said Cox will play Brittany Wagner, the former academic advisor at East Mississippi Community College who worked to help struggling athletes realize their fullest potential.

Last Chance U premiered on Netflix in 2016 and will debut its fourth season July 19. The series follows the coaches, players and staff at a top community college football team -- East Mississippi Community College in Seasons 1 and 2 and Independence Community College in Season 3.

The new show will mark Cox's first series regular role since Jules Cobb on Cougar Town, which ended in March 2015. Spectrum Originals' slate also includes L.A.'s Finest with Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, and a Mad About You revival.

Cox is known for playing Monica Geller on the NBC series Friends. She reunited with former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow in June after Aniston discussed the possibility of a revival.