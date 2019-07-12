July 12 (UPI) -- The original cast members of Beverly Hills, 90210 reunite in a new teaser trailer and poster for Fox's revival series, BH90210.

The clip, released on Thursday, features stars Tori Spelling (Donna,) Ian Ziering (Steve), Shannen Doherty (Brenda), Jason Priestley (Brandon), Jennie Garth (Kelly), Brian Austin Green (David) and Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea) getting together again and reminiscing on the good times that they had.

Spelling and Green take a trip down memory lane by visiting the Peach Pit diner and sharing a kiss together.

Garth posted on Instagram a poster for the new series featuring the cast members jumping up together. "I can't believe this is happening!!" she captioned the image.

Doherty also posted on Instagram a photo of herself, Spelling, Garth and Carteris posing together inside a booth at the Peach Pit.

"Wait what???? Flashback photo or present day? Guess you'll have to tune in to see...." Doherty said.

BH90210, set to premiere on Fox on Aug. 7, will differ from other recent television revivals as it features the original cast of actors portraying heightened versions of themselves as they reunite to reboot the original show.