Paramount Network orders 'Sexy Beast' prequel series

Actor Ben Kingsley's 2000 movie "Sexy Beast" is getting a prequel series at Paramount Network. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Paramount Network said Thursday it has ordered 10 episodes of a series that will serve as a prequel to the 2000 film Sexy Beast.

No casting has been announced.

Michael Caleo -- whose credits include The Sopranos -- is set to write and executive produce the show, which will be helmed and produced by Destroyer director Karyn Kusama.

Louis Mellis and David Scinto, the original screenwriters of the movie Sexy Beast, also are among its executive producers.

"We're thrilled Sexy Beast is joining our robust scripted slate of originals. We were impressed with Michael Caleo's craft of the prequel, bringing these strong characters back to life for TV audiences, and with the exceptional style Karyn Kusama plans to bring to this series," Keith Cox, president of development and production for Paramount Network and TV Land, said in a statement.

The series will be the origin story of thief Gal Dove who operates in the underworld of 1990s London alongside gangster Don Logan, criminal mastermind Teddy Bass and adult film star DeeDee.

The characters were played in the movie nearly two decades ago by Ray Winstone, Ben Kingsley, Ian McShane and Amanda Redman.

