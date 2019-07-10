July 10 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns gained an unlikely ally in the form of Kevin Owens on Smackdown as both men have a common enemy in Shane McMahon.

Owens grew tired of McMahon's rule over WWE on Tuesday when the boss sent him home early following a brawl he had with Dolph Ziggler outside the arena.

An irate Owens then took matters into his own hands and returned to hijack Smackdown and bad-mouth McMahon.

Owens said that McMahon's constant presence on Raw and Smackdown was taking away time from more deserving WWE superstars. The Prize Fighter also said that it was disrespectful for McMahon to call himself The Best in the World.

Owens exited the arena through the crowd as McMahon cut off his microphone and sent security after him. The authority figure then announced that Ziggler would be taking on Reigns in the main event, promising The Showoff that himself, Drew McIntyre and Elias would be at ringside to assist him.

Reigns, despite having to deal with multiple enemies around ringside, was still able to take the fight to Ziggler. The Big Dog, in attempting to rid himself of McIntyre and Elias, took out both men by diving over the top rope.

McMahon then got into the ring, distracting Reigns so that Ziggler could nail him with a Superkick. Owens then made a surprise return, hitting McMahon with a Stunner before he exited through the audience again.

Reigns, free from distractions and interference, defeated Ziggler with a thunderous Spear for the three count. Reigns will be teaming up with The Undertaker to face McMahon and McIntyre at Extreme Rules on Sunday.

Other moments from Smackdown included Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor in a non-title match, Bayley and Nikki Cross having a contract signing for their match at Extreme Rules, Cross defeating Carmell, and Otis of Heavy Machinery defeating Smackdown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan and Xavier Woods of The New Day in a Triple Threat match.