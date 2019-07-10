Trending Stories

Emmy-winning actor Rip Torn dies at 88
Famous birthdays for July 10: Adrian Grenier, Phyllis Smith
Paramount Network to air Patrick Swayze documentary
Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner top Forbes list of highest-paid entertainers
South Korean actor arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two women

Houston Texans not hiring general manager for 2019 season
Boston Celtics release former first-round pick Guerschon Yabusele
Phoebe Dynevor, Rege-Jean Page join Netflix's 'Bridgerton'
Second judge denies DOJ request to swap lawyers in census case
Storm Reid in talks to co-star in 'Suicide Squad' sequel
 
