Phoebe Dynevor, Rege-Jean Page join Netflix's 'Bridgerton'

Actress Julie Andrews attends Los Angeles Philharmonic's opening night concert at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on September 29, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Rege-Jean Page attends the premiere of "Mortal Engines" in Los Angeles on December 5, 2018. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actress Phoebe Dynevor is to star in the upcoming "Bridgerton" costume drama. Photo courtesy of Netflix

July 10 (UPI) -- Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page have signed on to star in Bridgerton, Netflix's adaptation of Julia Quinn's series of novels.

The eight-part costume drama is set in early 19th century London. It is expected to premiere in 2020 and is being produced by Chris Van Dusen, Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

"We could not have found a more gifted group of actors to bring Bridgerton to life," Van Dusen said in a press release on Wednesday. "When creating this series, the goal was to turn a very traditional genre on its head and make something fresh, smart, sexy and fun. That's exactly what this cast embodies and I'm ridiculously excited to see them inhabit these characters and captivate viewers in their own incredibly brilliant ways."

The cast will also include Polly Walker, Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie and Nicola Coughlan.

They join previously announced ensemble member Julie Andrews, who will lend her voice to an unseen character.