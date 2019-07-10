Patrick Stewart, dog look out over vineyard in 'Star Trek: Picard' poster

July 10 (UPI) -- Patrick Stewart -- as the titular hero Jean-Luc Picard -- and a dog are pictured on a new poster that CBS All Access released Wednesday for its new sci-fi drama, Star Trek: Picard.

The sequel series sees Stewart reprising his role as the captain from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

It will also star Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway.

Parenthood and Criminal Minds director Hanelle Culpepper has signed on to helm the first two episodes of the series.

Wednesday's image featured Stewart as Picard and a dog looking out over a sun-soaked vineyard.