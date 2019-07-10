July 10 (UPI) -- Mindy Kaling has cast the lead role in her upcoming Netflix comedy series.

The streaming service said Wednesday that Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will star in the untitled coming-of-age series inspired by Kaling's upbringing.

Ramakrishnan, who hails from Toronto, Canada, landed the part of Devi following an open casting call that drew 15,000 responses, according to Deadline. The new show will mark Ramakrishnan's onscreen debut.

Kaling's series follows Devi, a modern-day first-generation Indian-American teenage girl. The character is an overachieving high school sophomore whose short fuse gets her into difficult situations.

Kaling co-created the show with The Mindy Project co-executive producer Lance Fisher. The pair will serve as co-showrunners, co-writers and co-executive producers on the new project, with Howard Klein, David Miner and Tristram Shapeero as co-executive producers.

Kaling announced plans for the series in March after Netflix ordered an initial 10 episodes.

"I'm joining the @netflix fam! @loulielang and I are working on a brand-new @netflix TV comedy about the life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl. Get ready for lots of relatable, awkward teen moments," she tweeted at the time.

Kaling last starred in the Amazon movie Late Night. She co-created and executive produced a miniseries remake of Four Weddings and a Funeral that will premiere July 31 on Hulu.