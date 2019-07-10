Ellie Kemper, Jay Leno, Dwyane Wade to guest judge 'America's Got Talent'

Basketball player Dwyane Wade arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit in New York City on May 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Comedian Jay Leno arrives at the David Foster Foundation's 30th Anniversary Miracle Gala & Concert in Vancouver on October 21, 2017. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Actress Ellie Kemper is to guest judge "America's Got Talent" this summer. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Ellie Kemper, Jay Leno, Brad Paisley and Dwyane Wade are to serve as guest judges on upcoming episodes of America's Got Talent, NBC announced Wednesday.

They will join the show's usual judging panel of Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and Gabrielle Union, who is Wade's wife. Terry Crews is the competition show's host.

Singer Paisley will guest judge on Tuesday, while pro basketball player Wade will appear on the July 23 episode, actress Kemper will drop by on July 30 and comedian Leno will help out on Aug. 6.