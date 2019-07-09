'The Society': Netflix renews drama series for Season 2

July 9 (UPI) -- The Society will return for a second season on Netflix.

The streaming service announced the show's Season 2 renewal in a video Tuesday on Twitter featuring Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and other stars.

Season 2 will premiere in 2020. The show's stars promised answers about Charlie the dog and the father of Becca's child in the new season.

"To the citizens of New Ham, we have some big news. Really big. Like bigger than that time Gordie figured out we were in a parallel universe. We're making Season 2 of The Society!" the cast says in the video.

"Do you know what this means? More pie. More fugitive. More memes. And more answers about Charlie and Becca's baby daddy. And Grizz's hair. It's full of secrets," the stars teased. "We love you guys so much and can't wait for you guys to see what happens next. It will be worth the wait!"

The Society premiered on Netflix in May. The series follows a group of teenagers living in a Connecticut town where all of the adults mysteriously disappear.

Variety said series creator Chris Keyser will return as showrunner and executive producer on Season 2. The new season will begin production later this year.