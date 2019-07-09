July 9 (UPI) -- The Bachelor alum Jesse Palmer is engaged to be married.

The 40-year-old television personality proposed to his girlfriend, model Emely Fardo, during a vacation Monday in France.

Palmer confirmed the news in an Instagram post Monday. He shared a photo of himself popping the question and gushed about Fardo in the caption.

"You said 'yes.' I'm so lucky to finally call you my fiancé. I asked for an angel to be brought into my life... and it was you," the star wrote.

"You love me unconditionally. You've made me the best version of myself. You've given me a sense of calm and a happiness that I've never before experienced. Now, the rest of our lives can begin... together. Eu te amo," he added.

Fardo also shared the news in a post on her own account.

"We're engaged! My heart is so full," she wrote. "I feel so lucky to have found the love of my life!! We're so happy and excited for the next chapter of our lives!"

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, 20/20 anchor Amy Robach and Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats my brotha!" Strahan wrote.

"Omg CONGRATULAIONS So beautiful," Robach added.

Palmer starred in The Bachelor Season 5, where he chose Jessica Bowlin but did not propose. He has since appeared as a sports commentator on ABC and ESPN and a contributor on Good Morning America.