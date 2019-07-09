July 9 (UPI) -- Popular indie video game Cuphead will be adapted as an animated Netflix series.

The streaming service announced in a press release Tuesday it has teamed with King Features Syndicate on The Cuphead Show!, a new TV series based on the Studio MDHR game.

The Cuphead Show! will expand on the characters and world of Cuphead and follow the misadventures of Cuphead and his brother Mugman. The series is a comedy that will feature an animation style inspired by classic Fleischer cartoons.

The new show hails from Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, who will executive produce with CJ Kettler and Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts). Cosmo Segurson (Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling) will serve as co-executive producer.

Studio MDHR confirmed the news in a tweet Tuesday.

"Coming to you in full color and cine-sound, it's... The Cuphead Show! Witness the wondrous Inkwell Isles as you've never seen them before in an original series inspired by classic animation styles of the 1930s. Now in production by the talented team at @Netflix Animation!" the post reads.

Cuphead was released in September 2017 and has sold over 4 million units worldwide. The game is known for its retro animation style and challenging gameplay.