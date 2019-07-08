'Queer Eye': The Fab Five return in new Season 4 trailer

July 8 (UPI) -- The Fab Five are returning to Netflix on July 19 for Season 4 of Queer Eye that will once again feature the group helping people completely makeover their lives.

The Season 4 trailer, released on Monday, features stars Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown traveling back to Kansas City where they take on new subjects such as a man bound to a wheelchair and a woman who has been wearing the same makeup and hairstyle since the 90s.

Van Ness visits his former high school with the Fab Five speaking to students during an assembly. The group also take on Van Ness' former orchestra teacher who still works at the school in order to give her a makeover.

"Try not to cry, try not to lose it," Van Ness says.

The trailer ends with Brown paying homage to classic 1980s film The Breakfast Club as he leaves the school.

Van Ness was recently featured in a Netflix video with David Letterman where the duo had a serious conversation about gender and LGBT rights.