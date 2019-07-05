'Akira' to return as new TV anime series

July 5 (UPI) -- A new TV anime series based on Akira is in the works.

Variety confirmed Thursday that Akira creator Katsuhiro Otomo is developing a new show inspired by his manga and 1988 film.

Otomo shared the news Thursday at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles. The Hollywood Reporter said Otomo will direct the new series, with Sunrise, Inc., a subsidiary of Bandai Namco, to produce.

Otomo's Akira manga was serialized in Young Magazine from 1982 to 1990. Otomo directed an animated film adaptation that was released in 1988 to critical and commercial success in Japan, the U.S. and other countries around the globe.

Akira takes place in 2019 in a dystopian Tokyo, known as Neo-Tokyo. The story centers on Shotaro Kaneda, the leader of a local biker gang, and his childhood friend, Tetsuo Shima, who acquires powerful telekinetic abilities.

Taika Waititi is directing a live-action film adaption of Akira that will open in theaters in May 2021.

Otomo also shared plans for a new film, Orbital Era. The movie is an action-adventure that takes place in the near future on a developing space colony.