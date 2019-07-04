Carole King, Keala Settle to perform at 'Capitol Fourth' show in D.C.

Actor John Stamos arrives for We Day California at The Forum in Inglewood, California on April 19, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Carole King, Vanessa Carlton, Keala Settle, Lindsey Stirling and Vanessa Williams are confirmed as performers for Thursday night's A Capitol Fourth show in Washington, D.C.

Also scheduled to take the stage are puppet characters from the children's program Sesame Street, Lee Brice, Colbie Caillat, The O'Jays, Yolanda Adams, Laine Hardy, Angelica Hale, Laura Osnes, Maelyn Jarmon and the National Symphony Orchestra.

Entertainer John Stamos will host the event celebrating America's independence from England for the third year in a row.

The show televised from the West Lawn of the United States Capitol building. It will air on PBS at 8 p.m. ET and also will be live-streamed via PBS.org, YouTube and Facebook. The show will end with a fireworks display.

The traditional Capitol Fourth is not affiliated with the Salute to America program, which is planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lincoln Memorial.

President Donald Trump intends to speak at the event from the other side of Natonal Mall at the Lincoln Memorial. The traditional fireworks display was moved from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to to West Potomac park, along the Potomac river, and is scheduled to run from 9:07 to 9:42 p.m.