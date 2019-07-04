Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for July 4: Post Malone, Malia Obama
'Laugh-In' comedian Arte Johnson dies at 90
Halle Bailey cast as Ariel in 'Little Mermaid' live-action remake
'Stranger Things': Netflix releases behind-the-scenes photos of Season 3
Imagen Awards: Antonio Banderas, Jennifer Lopez among nominees

Photo Gallery

 
The cast of 'Stranger Things 3' attends the premiere

Latest News

Yankees' Minor League team earns record 38-2 victory
Dolphins DT Kendrick Norton loses arm in serious car accident
Carole King, Keala Settle to perform at 'Capitol Fourth' show in D.C.
Bengals receiver John Ross changing numbers to 'start everything over'
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg throws first career 'immaculate inning'
 
