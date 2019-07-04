Actor John Stamos arrives for We Day California at The Forum in Inglewood, California on April 19, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer Carole King is set to perform at Thursday's "A Capitol Fourth" show in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Fourth of July fireworks explode explode above the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol as part of the nation's celebration of independence on Thursday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Carole King, Vanessa Carlton, Keala Settle, Lindsey Stirling and Vanessa Williams performed for Thursday night's A Capitol Fourth show in Washington, D.C.

Also taking the stage were puppet characters from the children's program Sesame Street, Lee Brice, Colbie Caillat, The O'Jays, Yolanda Adams, Laine Hardy, Angelica Hale, Laura Osnes, Maelyn Jarmon and the National Symphony Orchestra.

Entertainer John Stamos hosted the event celebrating America's independence from England for the third year in a row.

The show was televised from the West Lawn of the United States Capitol building. It was aired on PBS starting at 8 p.m. and was also will be live-streamed via PBS.org, YouTube and Facebook. The show ended with a fireworks display.

The traditional A Capitol Fourth is not affiliated with the "Salute to America" program, which began at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lincoln Memorial.

President Donald Trump spoke at the event from the other side of National Mall at the Lincoln Memorial. The traditional fireworks display was moved from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to West Potomac Park, along the Potomac River, and ran from about 9:07 to 9:42 p.m.