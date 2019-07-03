Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for July 3: Elle King, Audra McDonald
Jerry Seinfeld, Eddie Murphy star in 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' trailer
South Korean Singer-actor Park Yoo-chun sentenced for drug use
Brody Jenner says he's learned to 'not expect too much' from parent Caitlyn Jenner
Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort audition to portray Elvis in new biopic

Photo Gallery

 
Zendaya, Tom Holland attend 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' premiere

Latest News

Frequentis Defense gets $8.4M contract for work on MQ-25 Stingray
Navy sends second ship to Gulf of Guinea in West Africa
Elites' preference for maize led to the collapse of the Maya civilization
Taliban: Afghan peace talks with U.S. '80-90 percent finished'
A$AP Rocky arrested in Sweden: 'Give me a break'
 
