Melanie Scrofano (R), pictured with Katherine Barrell, Emily Andras and Tim Rozon (left to right), plays the title character in the Syfy series "Wynonna Earp." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Wynonna Earp will begin production on its fourth season following months of delay.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Tuesday the supernatural Western horror series is back on track to premiere its fourth season on Syfy in summer 2020.

Producer IDW Entertainment was unable to begin filming earlier this year as planned due to financial difficulties. Production is now expected to resume before the end of the year following new deals with the cast.

"We are absolutely thrilled that we get to make more Wynonna Earp, and are grateful to our networks and partners for working hard to ensure we can," showrunner Emily Andras said. "This is an enormous testament to our passionate and fierce fans, the Earpers, who remind us every day how to fight like hell for the things you love with wit, ferocity and kindness."

Variety said Cineflix Studios will join IDW and Seven24 Films as a co-producer. Cineflix Rights will sell all four seasons of Wynonna Earp internationally, which may help stabilize funding issues.

"Syfy has never wavered in its support of Wynonna Earp, a unique and important series with some of the most passionate fans anywhere," Syfy said. "To our Earper friends: Thank you for your patience and faith as we worked with our partners to ensure that Wynonna can get back to where it belongs... on Syfy."

Wynonna Earp is based on the Beau Smith comic book series of the same name. Melanie Scrofano stars as the title character, the great-great-granddaughter of Wyatt Earp, who battles revenants and other supernatural beings.

Wynonna Earp co-stars Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley and Katherine Barrell. The show completed its third season in September.