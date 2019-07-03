Vicki Gunvalson said she'll remain in "the middle of the action" in "Real Housewives of Orange County" Season 14, despite her new status as "friend." File Photo by s_bukley/Shutterstock

July 3 (UPI) -- Longtime Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson is reassuring fans about her new, reduced role on the show.

The 57-year-old television personality spoke out in an Instagram post Tuesday following news she will appear as a "friend," not an official housewife, in Season 14 of the Bravo series.

Gunvalson starred as a housewife in Seasons 1-13 of the show, which premiered in March 2006 and is the original series in the Real Housewives franchise.

"For the past 14 years I've opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the 'OG of the OC,'" Gunvalson wrote. "I am back again this season right in the middle of the action in a different role. I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras."

Bravo announced the news in a trailer and artwork and artwork for Season 14 Tuesday. Braunwyn Windham-Burke, a friend of Kelly Dodd's and a mother of seven, will debut as a housewife in the new season.

Bravo personality and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen discussed Season 14 in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"It has all the hallmarks of OC," he said. "It has a lot of humor. It has some really serious, personal kind of drama that are going on, in the personal lives of a lot of the women. And then there are some really funny moments, and great bonding and great strife."

Season 14 stars Windham-Burke, Dodd, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, and premieres Aug. 6.