July 3 (UPI) -- Director J.A. Bayona has signed onto Amazon's upcoming Lord of the Rings series.

Variety confirmed Wednesday the 44-year-old Spanish filmmaker will direct the first two episodes of the new fantasy drama.

The Amazon series is based on J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings novels, which were previously adapted for film with Peter Jackson as director. The show takes place in Middle-earth and will explore new storylines set before The Fellowship of the Ring.

"J.R.R. Tolkien created one of the most extraordinary and inspiring stories of all time, and as a lifelong fan it is an honor and a joy to join this amazing team," Bayona said. "I can't wait to take audiences around the world to Middle-earth and have them discover the wonders of the Second Age, with a never before seen story."

Bayona also confirmed the news in a tweet Wednesday.

Deadline said Bayona will also executive produce with his producing partner Belén Atienza. The series is written by JD Payne and Patrick McKay.

"We are thrilled to have J.A. and Belen joining the fellowship as we continue to develop this epic series," Payne and McKay said. "We have been great admirers of J.A.'s work for years, and know that his epic, cinematic, and deeply heartfelt aesthetic is the perfect sensibility to bring Middle-earth to life anew."

Bayona is known for directing the films The Orphanage, The Impossible, A Monster Calls and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. He also directed episodes of the Showtime series Penny Dreadful.