July 3 (UPI) -- Greenleaf is giving fans a first glimpse of Season 4.

The OWN series shared a trailer and premiere date, Sept. 3, for the drama series Wednesday.

The preview shows Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) and her daughter Grace (Merle Dandridge) fight to reclaim their church from Harmony & Hope Ministries and Bob Whitmore (Beau Bridges). Bishop James, meanwhile, attempts to mend his relationship with Mae.

Desiree Ross co-stars as Sophia Greenleaf, with Lamman Rucker as Jacob Greenleaf, Kim Hawthorne as Kerissa Greenleaf and Deborah Joy Winans as Charity Greenleaf.

Greenleaf is created by Craig Wright, who writes and executive produces the show. Oprah Winfrey plays Mae's sister Mavis McCready and serves as co-executive producer.

Deadline said Greenleaf averaged more than 2 million viewers in each of its first three seasons. The show moves from Wednesday to Tuesday nights for Season 4.