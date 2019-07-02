'True Blood' alum Stephen Moyer joins new spy thriller series

Kari Matchett attends the USA Network upfront presentation on May 16, 2013. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Stephen Moyer and "Covert Affairs" alum Kari Matchett will star in the CBC drama "Fortunate Son." File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- True Blood alum Stephen Moyer has joined the cast of a new spy thriller series.

Canadian network CBC announced in a press release Tuesday the 49-year-old actor will star with Kari Matchett in the drama Fortunate Son.

Fortunate Son is created by Andrew Wreggitt and takes place during the social and political chaos of the late 1960s. Moyer plays Vern Lang, a CIA agent, while Matchett portrays Ruby Howard, an American who fled to Canada and now helps smuggle Vietnam War deserters and draft dodgers across the border.

In addition, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor Darren Mann stars as Travis Hunter, a Vietnam War deserter with a troubled past. The show also features Kacey Rohl, Rick Roberts, Patrick Gallagher, Ty Olsson, Alex Naci and Zoé de Grand'Maison.

"Fortunate Son is about espionage, political activism and love, loyalty and healing. The world seemed on the brink of cataclysm in 1968. Divisions between races, generations and sexes seemed irreparable," Wreggitt said in a statement. "But there was also a sense of optimism, a belief that change was possible and everyone had a role to play. The world is still plagued by many of the same issues of 1968, but we see that same growing activism and drive for change today."

Matchett celebrated her casting in a tweet Tuesday.

"So pleased and proud to be a part of this most amazing series," she wrote.

Fortunate Son has started production in Calgary, Canada. The series will premiere on CBC in winter 2020, with Wreggitt, Tom Cox, Jordy Randall and Erin Haskett as executive producers.

Moyer is known for playing Bill Compton on the HBO series True Blood. Matchett portrayed Dr. Skye Wexler on ER and Joan Campbell on Covert Affairs.