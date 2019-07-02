Gretchen Rossi said pregnancy has been "one of the most incredible experiences" of her entire life. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi is feeling excited but sad ahead of her daughter's birth.

The 40-year-old television personality, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Slade Smiley, reflected on her pregnancy in an Instagram post Monday.

Rossi is nine months pregnant and plans to induce labor or undergo a C-section next week. shared photos featuring a sonogram and cards reading "the countdown is on" with fans.

"So Slade came downstairs on Saturday and I was crying and he said 'baby what's wrong' and I said 'I'm so sad I'm not going to be pregnant anymore, and I eel like I needed more time with her in my belly,'" the star captioned the post.

"I mean my belly just finally really popped out this past month and a half, and I have been really enjoying it. I guess I don't feel like I got enough time to really feel pregnant with a bump and all, and I'm starting to realize how much I am going to miss her kicks and jabs," she said.

Rossi said pregnancy has been "one of the most incredible experiences" of her entire life.

"It's wild to think I will have this little life outside of me now," the star wrote. "At least in the womb I felt like I could protect her from everything and we have had this special bond the whole time. I would sing or talk to her and she would kick back, it's been truly one of the most incredible experiences of my whole life."

"Of course I'm so excited to meet her but also feeling emotions of sadness at the same time. Please tell me I'm not alone in this sentiment?" she added.

Rossi announced her unborn baby's sex at a party with family and friends in February. She had confirmed her pregnancy in December after conceiving via in vitro fertilization.

"We are beyond ecstatic to finally announce that we are expecting a little bundle of joy!!!!!! Our hearts are so full right now!" the star wrote on Instagram.

"It has been a very arduous long four years of trying with plenty of heartache along the way but we remained hopeful and faithful, and thankfully God answered our prayers!" she said.

Rossi starred in Seasons 4 through 8 of The Real Housewives of Orange County and appeared as a guest in Season 12.