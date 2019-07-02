Jerry Seinfeld, Eddie Murphy star in 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' trailer

July 2 (UPI) -- Jerry Seinfeld takes a joy ride with Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen and more in the new trailer for Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Season 11.

The clip, released on Tuesday, begins with Seinfeld pointing out all the other shows that have been influenced by Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee including Carpool Karaoke and Alec Baldwin's Love Ride.

"And we are proud that others have taken notice of our style and have been inspired by it. The only comment we would like to make is if you're gonna knock us off, get it right," Seinfeld says.

The trailer then showcases what fans can expect in Season 11 including all the exotic cars Seinfeld will be driving along with the stories he will hear from Murphy, Rogen and other guests such as Ricky Gervais and Jamie Foxx.

Matthew Broderick, Sebastian Maniscalco, Martin Short, Mario Joyner, Melissa Villasenor, Bridget Everett and Barry Marder are also set to appear on the new season which arrives on Netflix on July 19.