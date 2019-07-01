July 1 (UPI) -- Netflix released on Twitter Monday the first poster and images for its upcoming television adaptation of fantasy saga The Witcher.

"The worst monsters are the ones we create," reads the poster which features the back of lead star Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

Netflix also released the first looks at Yennefer (Anya Cholatra) and Ciri (Freya Allan).

Yennefer, who is holding a dagger, is featured starring off into the distance while Ciri is pictured exploring a forested area.

Get your first look at Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Cholatra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) in #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/2l0R2vgBZt— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 1, 2019

The Witcher is based on author Andrzej Sapkowski's best-selling series of novels. The Witcher was also previously adapted into a popular video game series from developer CD Projekt Red.

Geralt is a hunter known as a Witcher who uses supernatural abilities to battle deadly monsters. The eight-episode series, set to arrive in the fall, will follow Geralt as he comes into contact with a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dark secret.