July 1 (UPI) -- Master of None and Parks and Recreation alum Aziz Ansari announced Monday that he taped a new stand-up special for Netflix.

Aziz Ansari: Right Now is scheduled to premiere via the streaming service on July 9.

Ansari tweeted a brief video of himself as he waits backstage before being welcomed by an clapping crowd.

The program was helmed by Spike Jonze whose credits include Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Adaptation and Being John Malkovich.