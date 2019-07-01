July 1 (UPI) -- Netflix announced on Monday that Jamie Lynn Spears is set to star in its upcoming television series, Sweet Magnolias.
Sweet Magnolias is based on the book series by Sherryl Woods. Spears is set to portray a young woman named Noreen Fitzgibbons.
"A young woman who is determined to build a new life for herself after a series of bad choices," Netflix said about her character on Twitter.
Monica Potter, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Chris Klein and Justin Bruening are also set to star. The series will take place in the small town of Serenity and follow Potter, Elliott and Headley characters who have been best friends since childhood.
Woods is serving as an executive producer along with showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson. Norman Buckley is directing six episodes and also serves as co-executive producer.