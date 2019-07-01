Jamie Lynn Spears attends the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 19, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jamie Lynn Spears is set to star in Netflix's "Sweet Magnolias."

July 1 (UPI) -- Netflix announced on Monday that Jamie Lynn Spears is set to star in its upcoming television series, Sweet Magnolias.

Sweet Magnolias is based on the book series by Sherryl Woods. Spears is set to portray a young woman named Noreen Fitzgibbons.

"A young woman who is determined to build a new life for herself after a series of bad choices," Netflix said about her character on Twitter.

Monica Potter, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Chris Klein and Justin Bruening are also set to star. The series will take place in the small town of Serenity and follow Potter, Elliott and Headley characters who have been best friends since childhood.

Woods is serving as an executive producer along with showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson. Norman Buckley is directing six episodes and also serves as co-executive producer.