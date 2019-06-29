Memorial service for Beth Chapman planned for Saturday in Hawaii

A memorial for Beth Chapman -- pictured here with her husband Duane -- is scheduled to take place Saturday in Hawaii. File Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- A memorial service for reality TV personality Beth Chapman is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki in Hawaii.

Chapman, who was the wife of Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. She was 51.

"Cecily and Lyssa Chapman invite the public to join the Chapman ʻOhana (family) for a gathering to honor Beth Chapmanʻs life," a representative for Chapman's daughters and husband told People.com. "Beth had two homes -- Hawai'i and Colorado. 'I love Hawai'i the most,' she said, so she will be sent off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha."

E! News said mourners will be invited to release loose flowers into the ocean during the service, which will include Hawaiian chants and prayers. Family and friends will also paddle out together into the water.

Beth Chapman announced in 2017 that she was battling throat cancer. The disease later spread to her lungs despite several surgeries.

Dog the Bounty Hunter aired on A&E from 2003 to 2012. Beth and Duane have been a couple for more than 30 years, marrying in 2006.

The Chapmans said in January they were working on a new docu-series for WGN America.

A teaser for Dog's Most Wanted was released this month and prominently featured Beth.