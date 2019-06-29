'Game of Thrones' alum Lena Headey lands lead in Showtime pilot 'Rita'

June 29 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey is to play an unconventional teacher and single mom in the pilot of a new Showtime dramedy called Rita.
Headey will executive produce the first episode.
Creator/showrunner Christian Torpe is writing the pilot based on his Danish version of the series.
"Rita is a deliciously subversive character who will make you laugh and cry as she continuously challenges the hypocrisy around her," Jane Winograde, the network's president of entertainment, said in a statement. "It goes without saying that Lena Headey is a force, whose essence is ideal to take on this wonderfully dynamic lead role."
No other casting has been announced yet.
Headey also recently signed on to lend her voice to a puppet character in Netflix's upcoming fantasy drama, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.
The 45-year-old actress played the ambitious Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones for eight seasons.
The show wrapped in May.