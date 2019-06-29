CBS orders Season 2 of 'Blood & Treasure'

Actor James Callis arrives on the red carpet at the "Bridget Jones Baby" New York premiere on September 12, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- CBS has renewed its globe-trotting drama Blood & Treasure for a second season.

"Blood & Treasure is a fun, escapist adventure with comedic elements filmed in multiple locales around the world that has been a great performer and a wonderful addition to our summer schedule," Amy Reisenbach, executive vice president of current programs at CBS Entertainment, said in a press release.

She added, "We've heard the story pitch for Season 2 and look forward to seeing all-new exploits from Russia to Southeast Asia next year."

Starring Matt Barr, Sofia Pernas, Michael James Shaw, Katia Winter, James Callis, Oded Fehr, Alicia Coppola and Mark Gagliardi, the show is about a "brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure," a synopsis said.