June 28 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj was able to freestyle rap using randomly selected words on The Tonight Show during a round of Wheel of Freestyle.

The rapper, on Thursday, was given the words hexagon, yeti and Edible Arrangement after host Jimmy Fallon hit the random word generator button.

"Six sides, that's the hexagon/ I'm the big homie, Megatron," Minaj started her freestyle which referenced her latest single titled "Megatron."

"These girls can't see me like the yeti/ All these girls gas like Getty/ I am Miss Petty and it's going down, basement/ I be like eat it, eat it, eat it, eat it, Edible Arrangement," she continued.

Minaj also confirmed that a new album was on the way, but that she is not ready to announce the release date or the title of the project.

Minaj and Fallon also had dinner together at Red Lobster where the hip-hop star used to work at. The pair enjoyed a wide selection of food and worked as waiters.