Liam Hemsworth joins new Quibi action-thriller series

Liam Hemsworth (L) and Miley Cyrus attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party on February 24. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Liam Hemsworth (L) and Miley Cyrus attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" on April 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Liam Hemsworth (R), pictured with Miley Cyrus, will star in a new show from short-form streaming company Quibi. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Liam Hemsworth has joined the cast of a new action-thriller series at Quibi.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Friday the 29-year-old Australian actor will star in an untitled show from the short-form streaming company.

Hemsworth will play Dodge Maynard, a terminally ill man who is desperate to provide for his pregnant wife before he dies. He accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he discovers he is not the hunter, but the prey.

The series hails from Nick Santora and CBS Television Studios. Deadline said Santora will write and executive produce, with Phil Abraham to direct and serve as co-executive producer.

Santora created the CBS series Scorpion, which had a four-season run from 2014 to 2018. He also co-created the A&E show Breakout Kings and co-executive produced the Fox series Prison Break.

Quibi's other projects include the sci-fi series Don't Look Deeper starring Don Cheadle, the comedy show Chrissy's Court with Chrissy Teigen and the comedy series Dummy starring Anna Kendrick.

Hemsworth is known for playing Gale Hawthorne in the Hunger Games movies, which co-starred Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson. Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins announced this month she will release a prequel novel in 2020.