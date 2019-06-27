Pop TV picks up 'One Day at a Time' for Season 4

Actress Isabella Gomez appears backstage at the fourth annual Latin American Music Awards in Los Angeles on October 25, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Justina Machado and screenwriter Norman Lear attend the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills on April 12, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actresses Justina Machado and Rita Moreno are returning for a fourth season of the sitcom, "One Day at a Time." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Pop TV announced Thursday it has saved the sitcom One Day at a Time from cancellation.

Netflix said in March it had passed on renewing the show for a fourth season.

Starring Rita Moreno, Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Todd Grinnell, Sheridan Pierce and Stephen Tobolowsky, the sitcom is about members of the Cuban-American Alvaraz family, who live and work in California. It is a remake of writer-producer Norman Lear's same-titled series from the 1970s and '80s. Lear was also a producer on the new version.

Pop TV posted on Twitter Thursday a video of Moreno joyfully dancing in the Alvaraz abode.

The clip is captioned, "When you find out a new season of One Day at a Time is coming to Pop."

"We're backkkk!!" Moreno said in her own post, thanking Pop for the renewal.