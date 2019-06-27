Live-action 'Final Fantasy XIV' television series in development

June 27 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Television, production company Hivemind and video game publisher Square Enix have announced that a live-action television series based on Final Fantasy XIV is in development.

Final Fantasy XIV, released in 2013 and available on Sony's PlayStation 4 and PC, is a massively multiplayer online game or MMO, that takes place in the world of Eorzea.

The live-action series will also take place in Eorzea and explore the struggle between magic and technology as heroes go on a quest to bring peace to the land. Hallmarks of the popular Final Fantasy series including the bird-like chocobos, airships and the character of Cid who appears in nearly every entry, will also be featured.

Hivemind is behind Amazon's The Expanse and Netflix's upcoming adaptation of The Witcher starring Henry Cavill in the lead role. The Witcher is also a best-selling video game franchise.

Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton are penning the series and are also serving as executive producers alongside Hivemind's Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel and Dinesh Shamdasani.

"Final Fantasy XIV and Eorzea are the perfect gateway into Final Fantasy for longtime fans and newcomers alike," Sony Pictures Television co-president Chris Parnell said in a statement.

"This show is about embracing and embodying all of the elements that have made the mythos such an endlessly captivating phenomenon, and it's an immense honor to be bringing all of Eorzea's iconic characters, settings, and concepts - including fan-favorites like Cid and, of course the chocobos - to life for a television audience," he continued.

Square Enix is set to release a new expansion for Final Fantasy XIV titled Shadowbringers on July 2.

Actors Tom Holland and Hannibal Buress recently starred in a comedic ad for Shadowbringers where Holland undergoes warrior training in order to prepare himself for the expansion.