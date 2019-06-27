'Good Morning America' co-host Sara Haines gives birth to baby No. 3

Sara Haines took to Instagram after welcoming her third child, son Caleb Joseph, with husband Max Shifrin. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Good Morning America co-host Sara Haines is a mom of three.

The 41-year-old television personality took to Instagram Wednesday after welcoming a baby boy, Caleb Joseph, with husband Max Shifrin.

Haines shared a slideshow of photos of herself with Shifrin and baby Caleb. She and Shifrin are also parents to 3-year-old son Alec Richard and 18-month-old daughter Sandra Grace.

"WE DID IT @maxshifrin!! Our beautiful baby boy, Caleb Joseph has arrived," Haines captioned the post. "We couldn't be more IN LOVE with our little guy and can't wait for him to meet Alec and Sandra."

"Thank you to everyone for all of the kind messages. We couldn't do this without the love & support from our family, friends and incredible doctors & nurses," she added. "Let the sleep deprivation begin!!"

Haines told People magazine she and Shifrin chose the name "Caleb Joseph" after her grandfather and brother.

"Max and I are riding the life high of meeting this new little guy and the heart we just grew as he joins Alec and Sandra," she said.

Haines co-hosts Good Morning America's third hour, Strahan and Sara, with Michael Strahan. She revealed she was having a baby boy during an episode of the show in March.

Haines joined Good Morning America as a weekday co-host in September. She has previously appeared on Today, The View and the weekend edition of Good Morning America.