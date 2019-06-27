Duane "Dog" Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, spoke out after his wife, Beth Chapman, died at age 51 following a battle with cancer. File Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Duane "Dog" Chapman is mourning the death of his beloved wife, Beth Chapman.

The 66-year-old television personality, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, spoke out Wednesday after Beth died at age 51 following a battle with cancer.

Chapman told reporters, including Hawaii News Now, that the past few days leading up to Beth's death were "terrible."

"You kind of try to remember that you're celebrating life, but right now we're mourning the death," Chapman said.

"For a few years we knew this day would come," he added. "[But] it came really unexpected, really fast. All of her clothes, her makeup, everything. We didn't prepare."

Chapman said any crowdfunding pages fans might see have not been authorized by his family. He also shared his hope that a cure will be found for cancer.

"She fought hard," the star said of Beth. "I loved her so much."

"She wanted to live so bad and she fought for so long," he added.

Chapman announced Beth's death in a tweet Wednesday morning.

"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven," he wrote. "We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

Beth was placed in a medically induced coma Saturday. She had announced in 2017 she was battling throat cancer, and the disease later spread despite several surgeries.

Chapman and Beth were together more than 30 years and celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary in May. The pair co-starred on Dog the Bounty Hunter from 2003 to 2012 and were working on a new WGN America series, Dog's Most Wanted.