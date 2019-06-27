Daisy Ridley says ending to 'Star Wars: Episode IX' is 'epic'

June 27 (UPI) -- Daisy Ridley appeared on The Tonight Show and discussed how she felt about wrapping up Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Ridley told host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday that the next entry in the Star Wars saga will have an "epic" conclusion.

"It's very exciting," Ridley, who portrays main character Rey, said about the ending before detailing how she cried after finishing production on her scenes.

"I was an embarrassment. I couldn't remember a thing," she said.

"Everybody had to do like a wrap speech and John wrapped just before me, and I was like, 'Oh, oh no,'" she continued, referencing her co-star John Boyega who portrays Finn.

Ridley said that when she was given the microphone to address the cast and crew, she couldn't stop crying.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 20. Ridley will next be seen in Hamlet-based drama Ophelia, which comes to theaters on Friday.

Ridley also rapped Lil Kim's verse from "Lady Marmalade" and taught Fallon how to pour the perfect pint.