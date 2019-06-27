"Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen discussed diversity in late-night television ahead of his show's 10th anniversary. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Andy Cohen thinks it's time for more women to be a part of late-night TV.

The 51-year-old television personality discussed diversity in late-night television in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Thursday.

Cohen has hosted the Bravo series Watch What Happens Live since 2009. He said it "doesn't really surprise" him that he remains the only openly gay late-night host, and voiced his hope that networks will name more women as hosts.

"There is Samantha Bee, but it's incredible to me that there are no five-night-a-week talk shows helmed by women. It makes no sense to me," Cohen said. "So, no. The idea that I'd be the only gay guy and that it's been 10 years, that doesn't really surprise me."

"I think it's time for a network to put a woman on five nights a week. I'd love to see that," he added.

Bee hosts the TBS series Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on Wednesdays. YouTube star Lilly Singh announced in March she will host her own late-night show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, on NBC beginning in September.

Cohen will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Watch What Happens Live in July. He has hosted such stars as Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lopez and Oprah Winfrey throughout the show's run, and said he hasn't "thought about" the show's future.

"For us, every new guest, every new big star that we get to come on the show who has never been on is why I keep doing it. And, beyond that, it's for people who love the show," the star said.