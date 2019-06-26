WWE Smackdown: Kofi Kingston faces Dolph Ziggler in rematch

June 26 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston once again faced off against Dolph Ziggler on Smackdown, days after he successfully defended his title against The Showoff at Stomping Grounds.

Kingston, who was joined by his New Day partners Xavier Woods and Big E, kicked off Smackdown on Tuesday by addressing Samoa Joe who had attacked him on Raw Monday from behind.

The champion, after giving props to Joe and his devastating submission hold the Coquina Clutch, announced that he would be defending his title against The Destroyer at Extreme Rules on July 14. This prompted the arrival of Ziggler, who complained about being left behind and unable to challenge Kingston again for his title.

Ziggler then announced that after talking with management he was granted a 2-out-of-3 Falls match against Kingston that if he wins, will place him into Kingston's Extreme Rules bout against Joe.

Kingston and Ziggler battled in the main event which could only end after one competitor earns two victories. Kingston earned the first win after he caught Ziggler by surprise with a pinning attempt for the three count as his rival argued with the referee.

Ziggler mounted a comeback, however, hitting Kingston with a Superkick to the face to earn a victory for himself. Ziggler seemed poised to win the match after he nailed Kingston with a Zig Zag but the high-flyer was able to withstand the attack.

The closing moments involved Kingston and Ziggler dodging multiple attacks from each other until Kingston finally landed the Trouble in Paradise for the three count.

Also on Smackdown, 24/7 Champion R-Truth was confronted by Drake Maverick who explained to Truth how his life is ruined after the impromptu match they had during his wedding.

Truth apologized for crashing the wedding and offered Maverick the 24/7 Championship if the title really meant that much to him. Truth, after Maverick had grabbed a referee, then announced that he was only kidding and that he loved the 24/7 Champion more then Maverick loves his wife.

Other moments from Smackdown included Woods and Big E defeating Smackdown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan in a non-title match; Woods and Big E then teaming up with Heavy Machinery to defeat Bryan, Rowan, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn; Elias defeating The Miz in a 2-out-3 Falls Match followed by an assault on the A-lister led by Shane McMahon; Sonya Deville defeating Ember Moon; and Nikki Cross defeating Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley in a non-title match.

Cross' victory allows her friend Alexa Bliss to challenge Bayley for the Smackdown Women's Championship at Extreme Rules.